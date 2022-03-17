Advertisement

First three flu-related deaths of children in Wisconsin reported

Mar. 17, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Three children under 18 years old have recently died from influenza-related complications, state health officials report. The Dept. of Health Services noted that they are the first ones of this latest flu season involving children.

DHS’ State Health Officer Paula Tran said the agency is deeply saddened by the deaths and serve as a reminder that other potentially deadly communicable disease besides COVID-19 are still spreading through the community.

“Each of these alone can pose serious health risks for children, and co-infection can occur. It is not too late for Wisconsinites to get vaccinated to protect themselves and others,” she continued.

According to DHS, flu cases and hospitalizations related to the illness are rising all over Wisconsin. Health officials are urging everyone who has not done so and is over six months old get a flu shot, especially those over 65 years old and those with chronic illnesses.

Anyone with who has questions or concerns about getting the flu shot should consult with their health care provider, they added.

The statement included tips to prevent catching or spreading the flu, including:

  • Wash your hands often with soap and water.
  • Avoid touching your nose, eyes, and mouth.
  • Stay home and away from others if you feel sick.
  • Avoid being around others who are sick or have flu symptoms.
  • Cover your nose and mouth when you cough or sneeze and encourage children to do the same.

