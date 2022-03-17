Advertisement

Gifted lottery scratch ticket from mom cashes for $1M prize

Kyle Avery won $1 million on a Massachusetts Lottery scratch ticket.
By Ryan Trowbridge and Jordan Gartner
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 10:36 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM/Gray News) - A Massachusetts man got rewarded in a big way for helping his mother with her vehicle.

Kyle Avery recently won a $1 million prize thanks to a $1,000,000 Winter Winnings lottery scratch ticket that was purchased at a convenience store in Wilbraham, according to Massachusetts Lottery spokesperson Christian Teja.

Lottery officials say Avery was given the scratch ticket as a thank you gift from his mother after performing work on her car.

Avery chose to receive the prize as a one-time payment of $650,000 before taxes, reported by Western Mass News.

The Big Y Express store will also receive a $10,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Copyright 2022 WGGB/WSHM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

