High fuel price impacts Wisconsin ambulance and fire departments

BARABOO, Wis. (WMTV) - With recent increases in fuel prices, fire and ambulance departments that have to use a large amount of fuel to operate are starting to see the impacts on their budgets.

Baraboo Ambulance Service already set their fuel budget for 2022, so now it’s a matter of staying within it. Fire and ambulance departments do get a small tax break on gas, but fuel still takes up a chunk of their budget.

Baraboo Ambulance Emergency Management Service Chief Caleb Johnson said it costs about $130 to fill-up one Baraboo ambulance. He requested $75,000 for fuel costs in 2022 from Baraboo City Council.

”It’s not going to inhibit our ability to respond,” EMS Chief Johnson said. “However, it does have an impact overall because out of the entire budget we have an excess of expenditures and one line item and we’re going to have to adjust another.”

The department expects to spend a big part of the budget between February and March on fuel because of high costs and detract from other budgetary needs.

”Which could mean we’re not able to purchase a piece of smaller equipment that we were planning on or decrease the amount of training that we’re able to approve for overtime,” Chief Johnson said.

Luckily, the department explained they already own newer vehicles that can use wider nozzles and save time.

”The diesel’s got a diameter like that which takes longer to fill as opposed to that size,” Baraboo Ambulance Service Cpt Rick Sherman said. ”Right now we’re full and if we’ve got to run we’ve got to run. We don’t have to worry about messing, closing everything up and changing stuff out and going.”

Fuel prices might be higher, but they don’t have to spend as much time at the pump and can focus on saving lives faster.

Chief Johnson said calls come through more frequently in the summer so they hope fuel prices go down by then.

