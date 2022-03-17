Advertisement

Madison man accused of firing gunshots while intoxicated that struck Fitchburg business

(Source: Gray News)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 10:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Madison man is accused of firing at least two rounds of gunshots that damaged a local business while he was walking home from drinking at a bar, according to the Fitchburg Police Department.

Callers dialed 911 after hearing gunshots Monday morning in the area of Williamsburg Way and Verona Road, according to police. When officers arrived on scene, they saw Miguel Fenne walking on Anton Drive where police say he proceeded to throw a gun in the tree.

The police report that Fenne admitted to walking home from a bar and claimed to fire his weapon due to not having fired it recently.

Police say at least two rounds were fired at a business in a densely populated area. No injuries were reported.

The 40-year-old Fenne was charged in court on Tuesday.

He is being charged with alleged second degree recklessly endangering safety, carrying a handgun where alcohol is sold and consumed, carrying a concealed weapon, and possession of a firearm while intoxicated.

The Fitchburg police asked that if anyone had any additional information about this case, they can call the department at (608)270-4300 or, Madison Area Crime Stoppers at (608)266-6014 if they wish to remain anonymous.

