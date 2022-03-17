Messy End To Week

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED FRIDAY

A cold front is moving through the area and will keep periods of rain around as we head into tonight. It will also usher in colder air as temperatures dip into the middle 30s. A low pressure will ride up that cold front Friday to our south. This puts us in prime position for another round of precipitation. With highs only into the upper 30s, this will lead to a rain and snow combination.

If the precipitation is heavy enough, there could be a narrow band of heavy wet snow accumulation. This will be very isolated but remains a threat that needs to be ironed out tonight. It could, in spots, overcome warm ground and air temperatures. Everyone will end as some snow showers Friday night into Saturday morning as lows fall to around the freezing mark.

The weekend looks nice once we get some early clouds out of there Saturday. Mostly sunny skies can be expected through Sunday. Highs will jump from the middle 40s to the upper 50s. Clouds will return Sunday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

A chance of rain returns Monday with increasing chances through Tuesday and Wednesday. Colder air filters in midweek which could add a rain snow combination.

