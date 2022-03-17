Advertisement

Messy Friday - Rain/Snow Mix moves in

Friday is a First Alert Day as rain, a wintry mix, and breezy NE winds create travel issues & a messy day overall.
By Brendan Johnson
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 6:10 AM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Winter tries to make a comeback for the end of the work week. After a mild stretch through the mid-week, temperatures tumble into the upper 30s on Friday. A rain/snow mix is expected to move into southern Wisconsin late tonight. Friday is a First Alert Day.

A weak cold front was dropping SE across the region early Thursday. St. Patrick’s Day stays mild with a mostly cloudy sky. A few light showers are possible throughout the day. Highs top out in the mid 50s.

As a low-pressure system moves in from the SW, rain showers expand into southern Wisconsin early Friday. The exact onset timing remains uncertain due to dry air. But rain showers are expected to move overhead in time for the morning commute. Colder air sets up near & just NW of Madison - allowing for a heavier, wet snow to mix in with the rain. This will be the main hazard for the Friday morning/afternoon timeframe. This also is one of the main uncertainties with this event. Temperatures will be changing throughout the depth of the atmosphere - meaning the the rain/snow transition zone will be a moving target.

As of Thursday morning, the best chances for accumulating snow lie around and NW of Madison. An accumulation of heavy, wet snow could total 2-4″. Rain is more likely across the State Line and SE Wisconsin throughout Friday. As temperatures fall Friday night, rain is expected to change to a light snow - leaving a dusting on areas which had not picked up snowfall earlier.

The system exits the region early Saturday - leaving a partly sunny sky in place. Highs return into the 40s. The rest of the weekend appears more sunny & mild.

We’ll look for the next chance of rain next Tuesday & Wednesday.

