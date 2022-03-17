Middleton’s Kevin Bavery supporting former student Storm Murphy in Milwaukee on Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - When Virginia Tech plays Friday afternoon at Fiserv Forum in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, Middleton Native Storm Murphy will have support from not just his friends and family, but his former coach as well.

Middleton High School Boys Basketball Coach Kevin Bavery is in his 16th season with the Cardinals, and saw a young Murphy thrive during his high school career.

“When I think of Storm, this first person that comes to my mind is Shaka Smart who I also had the opportunity to coach,” Bavery said. “Clearly the two most energetic and passionate players that I’ve ever had. You knew real early on that they were going to be something special. For Shaka it happened to be coaching, and Storm it’s overcoming the odds being a shorter player, to play at the level that he’s played, it’s been pretty amazing.

Bavery said he had always hoped Murphy would get to come back home and play a game at the Kohl Center, whether it was with Wofford or Virginia Tech.

“When I was watching the selection show my wife and I were sitting there watching like every bracket they went through and they weren’t assigned yet,” Bavery said. “I kept thinking is it possible is it possible? Right before that I actually heard from Storm’s dad, maybe he can swing you a ticket and my wife and I are going Friday night so that’s a special treat.”

