MPD: Reports of shots fired near McFarland

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Police Department is investigating after one shell casing was found near Veteran’s Memorial Park in Madison.

Police say officers responded to the 5000 block of Eagle’s Perch Drive for multiple reports of shots fired around 10:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Callers told police a vehicle speed off following the shots fired, heading eastbound on Eagle’s Perch Drive.

When police got to the area, they found at least one shell casing.

MPD did not report any damaged homes or vehicles. There are also no reports of injuries.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

