New developments in 2009 ‘Baby Theresa’ case to be revealed Friday

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Dodge County authorities will reveal new developments Friday afternoon in the 2009 case of a newborn baby being found dead in a garbage bag in the woods.

The Dodge County Sheriff’s Office and Dodge County Medical Examiner’s Office will hold a joint press conference at 1:30 p.m. to provide updates in the “Baby Theresa” case, officials announced Thursday. The Dodge County District Attorney is also expected to speak.

Officials have not said what the new updates will be regarding.

“Baby Theresa” was found on Lone Road in the Town of Theresa on April 29, 2009.

Deputies say she probably lived less than 24 hours. According to autopsy findings, the baby was eight pounds and 20.5 inches in length. She suffered no trauma that would have resulted in her death. A toxicology screening did not find any drugs in her system.

The investigation ruled out the possibility that residents close to the area where the baby was found were related to her.

As of April 2014, evidence recovered from the scene had been analyzed at the Wisconsin State Crime Lab in Madison. Authorities there had identified what is believed to be a DNA profile of the biological mother. That profile has been run through a national database of convicted felons and sex offenders. A Jane Doe warrant for the crime of hiding a corpse was issued.

In May of 2009, officers identified a vehicle of interest that was seen in the area as a Dodge Shadow, metallic blue in color with a black hood. Two people were seen in the vehicle. A witness helped a forensic sketch artist to make a sketch of the driver.

