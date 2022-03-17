Advertisement

Northern Wisconsin’s frozen road declaration comes to an end

Frozen roads persist in Covington County Thursday. (Courtesy: Teresa Tolbert)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 16, 2022 at 8:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The frozen road declaration for northern Wisconsin is ending on Friday, according to Wisconsin Department of Transportation Wednesday, with Class II Road restrictions immediately going into effect.

The portion of northern Wisconsin roads, otherwise known as Zone 1, is joining other state zones in lifting the declaration and moving to Class II road restrictions.

Fourteen-hundred miles of state highways are included in the Class II road restrictions, which the DOT explained is put into place when roads are at risk of being damaged from heavy trucks as the frost starts to melt.

The decision to lift a frozen road declaration is made after frost tube readings are examined, the agency noted.

For more information about frozen road declarations and Class II roads, visit WisDOT’S website under “Weight Restriction Programs,” and “Oversize overweight permits.”

