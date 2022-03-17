Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott donates seven-figure gift to Boys & Girls Club of Dane Co.

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Philanthropist and author MacKenzie Scott is donating a seven-figure, unrestricted gift to the Boys & Girls Club of Dane County to help go toward a new workforce resource center.

The workforce resource center will help youth find job training and career placement opportunities in fields like plumbing, construction and welding.

Michael Johnson, president and CEO of BGCDC, said this is one of the largest individual donations the nonprofit has received in its history.

“We are appreciative of Ms. Scott’s enormous generosity and will use our portion of this unrestricted gift as a challenge grant to help us raise the needed funds for our McKenzie Regional Workforce Center which is scheduled to open in spring of 2023,” Johnson said.

Johnson explained the investment would be set up as a challenge grant to help BGCDC and the Madison Builders Association reach their $35 million capital campaign goal. Over $20 million has been raised already.

“We are extremely thankful to be selected by MacKenzie Scott and her gift will be sent to the Madison Community Foundation towards our endowment to support an earmarked challenge grant to help with the sustainability of this transformational workforce project in the years and decades to come,” Johnson said.

The award is part of $281 million Scott is giving to more than five dozen local Boys & Girls Clubs across the nation.

