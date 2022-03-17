Advertisement

Racine County jury finds woman guilty in 1999 homicide

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:35 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
RACINE, Wis. (AP) — A woman accused of killing her housekeeper and dumping her body in a southern Wisconsin cornfield in 1999 has been found guilty of criminal charges.

A jury in Racine County on Wednesday found 66-year-old Linda La Roche guilty of first-degree intentional homicide and hiding a corpse.

For nearly two decades the victim was known only as Jane Doe. Advances in DNA technology eventually led to her identification as 23-year-old Peggy Lynn Johnson.

She lived with La Roche and her family at their home in McHenry, Illinois were she worked as a nanny and housekeeper. La Roche was accused of physically abusing Johnson for years, which led to her death.

