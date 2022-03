MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Davante Adams has been traded to the Raiders, according to reports by ESPN.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Packers will get two 2022 draft picks, including the Raiders’ first-round pick.

Adams will receive a five-year contract, according to Schefter.

🏈Raiders get Davante Adams.



🏈Packers get two 2022 picks, including the Raiders’ first-round pick, per sources. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 17, 2022

