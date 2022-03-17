Advertisement

Republican lawmaker says he wanted to punch GOP leader

State Rep. Timothy Ramthun
State Rep. Timothy Ramthun(Wisconsin Legislative website)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 12:23 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — A Republican state lawmaker and candidate for governor said he wanted to punch Assembly Speaker Robin Vos “right in the nose” after he kicked him out of a meeting about decertifying President Joe Biden’s 2020 win in Wisconsin.

Rep. Timothy Ramthun said in an online interview posted on YouTube on Wednesday that he was angry with Vos after the speaker did not allow him in the closed-door meeting that day.

Ramthun has unsuccessfully tried to decertify Biden’s win, a move Vos opposes.

Vos said in a statement Thursday that “Ramthun says a lot of foolish things, this is one more on the list.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson to learn fate at sentencing hearing
file image
Racine County jury finds woman guilty in 1999 homicide
Taylor Schabusiness
Competency evaluation ordered for woman in murder and mutilation case
(FILE)
First three flu-related deaths of children in Wisconsin reported