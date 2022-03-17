Reward offered after Grant Co. manufacturing business

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A reward is being offered for information about a reported burglary at a manufacturing business in the South Lancaster Township earlier this month.

According to the Grant Co. Sheriff’s Office, the individual broke into the business, the name of which was not released, sometime between Saturday, March 5, and Monday, March 7, and took a large number of items. They were connected the manufacturing process and included dies, tooling, and some other items.

Investigators are still trying to determine who was behind the thefts. The reward is being offered for the arrest and conviction of whoever was involved.

Anyone with information can call Grant Co. Crime Stoppers at 1-800-789-6800.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.