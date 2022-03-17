“Solar Powered Circus” to open in Madison

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Circus Space is offering its first performances in two years next weekend, and it comes with an important message about sustainable energy.

The “Solar Powered Circus” is a family-friendly show with circus acts like aerial dance, hooping, slack-lining, juggling and the German wheel.

The shows on the evenings of March 25th (7:00 p.m.) and 26th (5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.) also aim to highlight Madison Circus Space’s $1 million capital campaign to renovate its facility and install solar panels.

As stated in a release from Madison Circus Space, this solar energy system aims to generate “33 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 793 tons over the 30-year expected lifespan of the system.”

Madison Circus Space is a non-profit and the funds for the campaign come from individual donors and grants from various organizations involved in the renewable energy field. So far, the organization has raised $995,000.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased online and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required to get in.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.