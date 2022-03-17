Advertisement

“Solar Powered Circus” to open in Madison

Solar Powered Circus
By Erin Sullivan
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:45 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Madison Circus Space is offering its first performances in two years next weekend, and it comes with an important message about sustainable energy.

The “Solar Powered Circus” is a family-friendly show with circus acts like aerial dance, hooping, slack-lining, juggling and the German wheel.

The shows on the evenings of March 25th (7:00 p.m.) and 26th (5:00 p.m. & 7:30 p.m.) also aim to highlight Madison Circus Space’s $1 million capital campaign to renovate its facility and install solar panels.

As stated in a release from Madison Circus Space, this solar energy system aims to generate “33 megawatt-hours of electricity each year, reducing carbon dioxide emissions by 793 tons over the 30-year expected lifespan of the system.”

Madison Circus Space is a non-profit and the funds for the campaign come from individual donors and grants from various organizations involved in the renewable energy field. So far, the organization has raised $995,000.

Tickets for the shows can be purchased online and proof of COVID-19 vaccination or a negative test is required to get in.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Chandler Halderson leaves the courtroom after the jury found him guilty of all counts in the...
Chandler Halderson to learn fate at sentencing hearing
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Reward offered after Grant Co. manufacturing business
Margaret Farrow
Flags to fly at half-staff Friday to honor former Lt. Gov. Margaret Farrow
Chicago man offers free gas