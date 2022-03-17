Advertisement

Wisconsin hires ex-Badgers center Al Johnson as RBs coach

(NBC15)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 4:38 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Former Wisconsin center Al Johnson has left a Division II head coaching position to return to his alma mater as the Badgers’ running backs coach.

He replaces Gary Brown, who stepped away from coaching to take an off-field role with Wisconsin’s program.

Brown coached Wisconsin’s running backs last season but didn’t accompany the team to the Las Vegas Bowl for medical reasons.

Johnson was head coach at East Central University in Ada, Oklahoma, for the past four seasons.

East Central posted a 15-20 record in his tenure. That includes a 9-4 mark over the past two seasons.

