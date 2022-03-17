Advertisement

Wisconsin Secretary of State La Follette seeking reelection

(WEAU)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 5:15 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin Secretary of State Doug La Follette says he will seek reelection to a 12th term this fall.

La Follette made the announcement during a news conference Thursday at the state Capitol. He says he’s motivated to run again because Republicans want to shift election oversight to the secretary of state.

He says the secretary of state has never handled elections during his tenure and he wants to keep it that way.

Republicans upset with how the Wisconsin Elections Commission handled the 2020 presidential election want to make the change. The four GOP candidates for the office, including Amy Loudenbeck (R-Clinton), all have advocated for oversight.

“These are policy changes we should be talking about, and Doug LaFollette wants to block them so he can protect the status quo and continue his do-nothing legacy,” Loudenbeck said. “I intend to continue to talk to voters in every corner of this state, listen to their ideas and share my plan to fix this office, add value and deliver real results.”

