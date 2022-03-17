Woman charged in murder and mutilation case returns to court Thursday

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - A woman charged in a grisly murder and dismemberment case is set to appear in Brown County Court Thursday morning.

Taylor Schabusiness has a motion hearing scheduled for 11:30 a.m. Her attorney has requested a competency evaluation for his client, saying he’s concerned about her ability to assist in her own defense. The court could rule on that motion Thursday.

Schabusiness, 24, is charged with 1st Degree Intentional Homicide, Mutilating a Corpse and 3rd Degree Sexual Assault. She’s being held on a $2 million cash bond.

Prosecutors say Schabusiness murdered and dismembered Shad Thyrion, 25, at a home in 800 block of Stony Brook Lane. Police were called to the residence early in the morning of Feb. 23 after Shad’s mother found his severed head in a bucket in her basement. Additional body parts were discovered in the home and in Schabusiness’s van. Additional details of the crime may be be disturbing for some readers. CLICK HERE for a full report on the criminal complaint.

Schabusiness was arrested and spoke with police. She said she and the victim had been doing drugs that day. After they arrived at the Stony Brook home, they were having sex and incorporated chains. Schabusiness said she blacked out during part of it but just went “crazy” and started strangling the victim.

Schabusiness told investigators she did not mean to kill the victim but she enjoyed choking him and continued to do it. Prosecutors say the sexual assault charge is for acts that happened after the victim died.

The criminal complaint reads, “Schabusiness stated she used knives that she obtained from the kitchen of the residence and that a bread knife worked the best because of the serrated blade. Schabusiness stated the knives should be in a black bag along with the body parts in the basement. Schabusiness indicated that she would use whatever bags she found in the basement to place the body parts into. Schabusiness made the comment that at one point, she did get paranoid and lazy and that she thought it was the ‘dope’ that was making her paranoid.”

