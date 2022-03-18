18-year-old killed in Columbia Co. crash

FALL RIVER, Wis. (WMTV) - An 18-year-old Cambria man died Thursday afternoon when his sedan was struck by semi along a Columbia Co. highway, the Sheriff’s Office reported.

According to its statement, the Domanic Richter was turning onto Hwy. 16 from Co. Road D, in the Village of Fall River, around 4:15 p.m. As he pulled out from the stop sign, his Toyota Camry was hit by the semi.

Richter was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Sheriff’s Office noted that a Fall River Police Officer was in the area at the time and had witnesses the collision.

