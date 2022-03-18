Advertisement

Search for 2 suspects causing major delays on Beltline; 5 already in custody

The crash is causing major delays near westbound Monona Drive.
Traffic is backed up on US 12/18 at West Broadway Upper after an incident involving a stolen...
Traffic is backed up on US 12/18 at West Broadway Upper after an incident involving a stolen vehicle, on March 18, 2022.(WisDOT)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 4:51 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The search continues for two suspects after an incident on the Beltline in Madison involving a vehicle that was reported stolen less than two hours earlier.

The ongoing search is causing major delays for rush hour drivers who are heading east on Hwy. 12/18, near the Monona Drive interchange. Both MPD warns and WisDOT traffic cams show traffic backing up on the Beltline as people navigate the bottleneck.

The search for the pair has proceeded to a marshy area near the Beltline, which crosses the Yahara River near that point. The Madison Fire Dept. confirmed that it has dispatched its Lake Rescue Team to the location. An MFD spokesperson did not have any other information about why they responded.

Even with two people on the run, Madison police officers have already rounded up five suspect and taken them into custody. The vehicle involved in the incident was reported stolen out of Sun Prairie around 3 p.m. on Friday.

Madison police have only described the situation as an “incident” and have not released further details about what happened. Early traffic reports indicating the delays reported a crash had occurred, however MPD’s most recent updates did not confirm that.

The latest message from the police department noted the situation is still ongoing and warns that information is likely to change.

This story is still developing. NBC15 News will provide updates when more information becomes available.

