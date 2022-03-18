Advertisement

Carolina routs Marquette 95-63 in Davis’ NCAA coaching debut

(Southeastern Conference)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:02 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Brady Manek scored 28 points, Caleb Love had 21 of his 23 points before halftime and North Carolina routed Marquette 95-63 in coach Hubert Davis’ NCAA Tournament debut.

The Tar Heels led by 28 before the break a year after sending coach Roy Williams into retirement with his only opening-round loss in 30 NCAA appearances.

Carolina will play defending champion Baylor on Saturday.

Shaka Smart’s return to Texas was a dud a year after he took the Marquette job amid questions about his future as coach of the Texas Longhorns.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy (5) looks to pass in overtime of an NCAA college basketball game...
Middleton’s Kevin Bavery supporting former student Storm Murphy in Milwaukee on Friday
Johnny Davis NFT
Badgers’ Johnny Davis NFT marks 1st time fans can own a digital collectible of a collegiate player
Wisconsin guard Johnny Davis (1) scores during the first half of an NCAA college basketball...
Wisconsin’s Johnny Davis makes AP All-America first team
Virginia Tech's Storm Murphy dribbles up the court in the first half of an NCAA college...
Middleton grad Storm Murphy returning to Wisconsin for NCAA Tournament