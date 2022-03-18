City of Madison springtime yard waste collection begins April 3 for some

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring is almost here and the Madison Streets Division reminded residents Wednesday that seasonal yard waste collection will begin for some neighborhoods the week of April 3.

Neighbors can check to see what date they should set their waste out and then crews will collect it. The city said yard waste will sit out on the street’s edge for a week at most. It

The City also asked residents to keep yard materials at least four feet from obstructions and to keep it on a terrace or street edge.

Those who choose to bag their leaves should use a compostable paper leaf and lawn bag. Other bags are acceptable, but crews may need to open them up to see what is inside and then may leave split bags at the curb.

Madison residents have two chances for yard waste collection by city crews and there are no pick-ups in the summer.

Residents can also drop off yard waste at Streets Division drop-off sites.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.