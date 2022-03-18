Advertisement

City of Madison springtime yard waste collection begins April 3 for some

(Source: NBC12)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 9:18 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Spring is almost here and the Madison Streets Division reminded residents Wednesday that seasonal yard waste collection will begin for some neighborhoods the week of April 3.

Neighbors can check to see what date they should set their waste out and then crews will collect it. The city said yard waste will sit out on the street’s edge for a week at most. It

The City also asked residents to keep yard materials at least four feet from obstructions and to keep it on a terrace or street edge.

Those who choose to bag their leaves should use a compostable paper leaf and lawn bag. Other bags are acceptable, but crews may need to open them up to see what is inside and then may leave split bags at the curb.

Madison residents have two chances for yard waste collection by city crews and there are no pick-ups in the summer.

Residents can also drop off yard waste at Streets Division drop-off sites.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

25-year-old Hamud Faal was reported missing on Monday, Feb. 21, 2022.
Body of missing UW-La Crosse student found in Mississippi River
Badger Fans at Open Practice
Badger fans turn out for open practice as March Madness begins
Emergency crews responded to the scene today.
Reward offered after Grant Co. manufacturing business burglary
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole