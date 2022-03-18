Columbia Co. wholesale car dealer has license suspended

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Arlington wholesale car dealer will lose its license to sell vehicles for nearly a month after it violated several state regulations, including selling vehicle directly to customers.

Starting Monday, JM Investments will serve the 30-day suspension, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported. The agency’s Division of Motor Vehicles Dealer and Agent Section found, in addition to direct sales, the company also altered the title reassignment and odometer statement on file, and it did not keep all of the dealer records it is supposed to.

The Dealer and Agent Section is focused on resolving issues regarding dealership sales and warranties, WisDOT explained. It also looks into complaints that dealers tampered with odometers or are committing title fraud.

The penalty was handed down by the Dept. of Administration’s Division of Appeals

