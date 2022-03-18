Advertisement

Columbia Co. wholesale car dealer has license suspended

(WBAY)
By Nick Viviani
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:11 AM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - An Arlington wholesale car dealer will lose its license to sell vehicles for nearly a month after it violated several state regulations, including selling vehicle directly to customers.

Starting Monday, JM Investments will serve the 30-day suspension, the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation reported. The agency’s Division of Motor Vehicles Dealer and Agent Section found, in addition to direct sales, the company also altered the title reassignment and odometer statement on file, and it did not keep all of the dealer records it is supposed to.

The Dealer and Agent Section is focused on resolving issues regarding dealership sales and warranties, WisDOT explained. It also looks into complaints that dealers tampered with odometers or are committing title fraud.

The penalty was handed down by the Dept. of Administration’s Division of Appeals

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

PHMDC dashboard page showing People with COVID-19, on March 18, 2022.
PHMDC: COVID-19 cases stable in Dane Co. as hospitalizations drop
Snow will be likely for areas north and northwest of Madison.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow Likely to the North
Structure fire on HWY 81 between Lancaster and Platteville
Madison Police: Woman and dog targeted on late night walk