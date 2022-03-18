Advertisement

FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow Likely to the North

Some sunshine is expected for the weekend
Today is a First Alert Weather Day for areas north and west of Madison due to the threat of accumulating snow
By Charlie Shortino
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:27 AM CDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for areas north and west of Madison due to the threat of accumulating snow. A strong area of low pressure developing to the south of here will move northeastward toward the Ohio Valley. Periods of rain will be seen for most of southern Wisconsin today.

Snow will be likely for areas north and northwest of Madison.
Snow will be likely for areas north and northwest of Madison.(wmtv)
Milder temperatures and some sunshine return for the weekend.
Milder temperatures and some sunshine return for the weekend.(wmtv)

Areas to the north will have colder air filling in aloft which will lead to a mix of rain and snow with a transition to all snow. Accumulation well to the north and west of Madison will mainly be in the 1 to 3 inch range with locally higher totals possible. The area of low pressure will exit quickly to the northeast Saturday and drier air will fill in behind it. Decreasing cloudiness is expected Saturday afternoon. Clear skies will be seen Saturday night and sunshine for Sunday. Highs by Sunday will be back in the 50s.

Today: Cloudy with rain likely; snow well to the north. High: 37. Wind: NE 15-20 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. Low:34. Wind: N 15-20 gusting to 30.

Saturday: Chance of rain/snow early, then decreasing clouds. High: 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Madison Police Department. Wisconsin
Two people robbed at gas station on Madison’s east side

Latest News

First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Day
First Alert Day
Messy End To Week
A rain/snow mix sets up for Friday - producing a wet snow mainly Madison & points NW.
Messy Friday - Rain/Snow Mix moves in
Thursday Extended Forecast
First Alert Day for Friday