FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow Likely to the North

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Today is a First Alert Weather Day for areas north and west of Madison due to the threat of accumulating snow. A strong area of low pressure developing to the south of here will move northeastward toward the Ohio Valley. Periods of rain will be seen for most of southern Wisconsin today.

Snow will be likely for areas north and northwest of Madison. (wmtv)

Milder temperatures and some sunshine return for the weekend. (wmtv)

Areas to the north will have colder air filling in aloft which will lead to a mix of rain and snow with a transition to all snow. Accumulation well to the north and west of Madison will mainly be in the 1 to 3 inch range with locally higher totals possible. The area of low pressure will exit quickly to the northeast Saturday and drier air will fill in behind it. Decreasing cloudiness is expected Saturday afternoon. Clear skies will be seen Saturday night and sunshine for Sunday. Highs by Sunday will be back in the 50s.

Today: Cloudy with rain likely; snow well to the north. High: 37. Wind: NE 15-20 gusting to 30.

Tonight: Cloudy with rain/snow likely. Low:34. Wind: N 15-20 gusting to 30.

Saturday: Chance of rain/snow early, then decreasing clouds. High: 46.

Sunday: Mostly sunny and mild. High: 58.

