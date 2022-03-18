Madison Police: Woman and dog targeted on late night walk

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A woman and her dog were shot at by an airsoft gun, or a bb gun style of weapon Thursday night, according to the Madison Police Department.

The woman was walking her dog at the corner of Ellen Avenue and Starker Avenue just before 11 p.m. when a tan, sedan style vehicle pulled up.

She tells police there were at least two people in the vehicle. One person was shouting an expletive at the woman’s dog.

Then, MPD says approximately 20-25 shots were fired at the victim and her dog. Police do not believe either of them were hit.

Anyone with information is asked to call Madison Police at 608-255-2345. Anonymous tips can also be submitted through the Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online at p3tips.com.

