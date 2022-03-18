Advertisement

Middleton PD searching for other vehicle allegedly involved in road rage rollover crash

Middleton officers learned that the crash was the result of a road rage incident involving two cars.(Middleton Police Department)
By Juliana Tornabene
Published: Mar. 17, 2022 at 7:11 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A rollover crash that Middleton police say occurred because of road rage Thursday left one driver with minor injuries.

Middleton Police Department officers responded around noon for the crash on University Avenue at the West Madison Beltline overpass.

Police stated that the other vehicle involved allegedly fled from the scene. Police described that vehicle as a Silver Honda.

Middleton PD asked that any witnesses to the crash call their department at 608-824-7300, and Madison Area Crime Stoppers at 608-266-6014 or online.

