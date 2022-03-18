PFC offers fire chief role to “lifelong Madisonian”

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The City of Madison picked a firefighter who was born and raised in the Madison capital to be the next leader of its fire department. On Friday, the Board of Police and Fire Commissioners announced it has extended a conditional offer to Chris Carbon to be its next fire chief.

The statement announcing the offer described Carbon as a lifelong “Madisonian,” pointing out he attended Madison West High School and earned his B.S. from the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

A thirty-year veteran of fire and EMS services, Carbon joined the Madison Fire Dept. in 1999, and since then has been a firefighter, paramedic, lieutenant, and training officer. Currently, he oversees EMS training and logistics.

The Board went on to thank the community for their input during the selection process as well as the city’s human resources department, clerk’s office, technology team, and police department.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.