Structure fire on HWY 81 between Lancaster and Platteville

(MGN)
By Slone Salerno
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 6:43 AM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Officials in Grant County are asking the public to use caution when driving on Highway 81 Friday morning in between Lancaster and Platteville as multiple crews battle a structure fire.

In an Facebook post around 5 a.m., officials said there will be multiple departments on the highway as crews work to put out the flames.

Posted by Grant County Sheriff's Office, WI on Friday, March 18, 2022

They ask drivers to slow down when they approach the area.

The Grant County Sheriff’s Office says more information will come in a press release.

