Wintry Night Ahead

FIRST ALERT DAY ISSUED THROUGH FRIDAY NIGHT

Active weather continues tonight as low pressure passes to the south. A rain snow mix will become mostly snow as we move after midnight. Additional minor slushy accumulations are possible through Saturday morning, especially north and west of Madison where totals could be in the 1-3 inch range with locally higher amounts. Overnight lows will be on either side of freezing.

The weekend looks nice and spring like. Early flurries and clouds Saturday give way to plenty of sunshine during the afternoon. Highs will be into the middle 40s. Clear skies Saturday night as lows dip into the upper 20s. Even nicer weather Sunday as sunshine gives way to highs into the middle 50s. Clouds will return Sunday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

Active weather returns next week. Initially it will be scattered showers Monday, but precipitation chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point in time, colder air moves in and may mix some of that rain with snow. Stay tuned as data comes into better agreement with next weeks weathermakers.

