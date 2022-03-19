Badger fans come full force in near-home game experience for NCAA Tournament

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Friday, the fans turned Deer District red for the Badgers.

“They have the Badgers here and in Milwaukee on an NCAA platform? This is huge. This is a big, big deal,” Steve Gear said.

In the hours leading up to tip-off, sports bars like The Mecca hosted fans, as well as the UW Marching Band and Spirit Squad.

“Hopefully, there would be a lot of ruckus, excitement tonight,” Kathy Mueller, from Urbana, Ill., said.

Many fans did not have to travel far.

“We live in Milwaukee now, so obviously, this is right in our backyard,” Molly Hanson said.

Gear said, “I mean, our whole home-court advantage is the whole state of Wisconsin and the whole Midwest. This is Badgerland.”

The Badger pep rally is pumping up the crowd in Milwaukee

The festive atmosphere continued into Fiserv Forum for a close game between the Wisconsin Badgers and the Colgate Raiders. A ruckus crowd punctuated a back-and-forth battle, keeping the energy going throughout the game.

Following the Badgers’ win, jubilant fans filled Deer District and shared their confidence in Wisconsin’s ability to keep the momentum going into Sunday.

“I think they will show up ready and do what they need to do to get it done against Iowa State,” said Badgers fan Bob Pope.

