Badgers tied 28-28 at halftime against Colgate

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers are tied with No. 14 Colgate Raiders 28-28 at halftime at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin was off to a sluggish start in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, allowing the Raiders to go on a 9-2 run to open up the game. Nelly Cummings led the offensive charge for Colgate, scoring 12 points in the first half.

#Badgers 1-7 from the field right now, Colgate up 6-2 — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) March 19, 2022

The Badgers would go on a run of their own, Johnny Davis would sink a three to give the Badgers a two point lead towards the end of the half.

Wisconsin was 12-32 from the field in the first half, Johnny Davis with eight points, followed by Chucky Hepburn with six. Both teams were 33.3 percent from the three-point-line to close out the half.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.