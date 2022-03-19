Advertisement

Badgers tied 28-28 at halftime against Colgate

Winner will face Iowa State on Sunday at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Georgia Tech on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021, in Atlanta.(Hakim Wright Sr. | AP Photo/Hakim Wright Sr.)
By Leah Doherty
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:28 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - The No. 3 Wisconsin Badgers are tied with No. 14 Colgate Raiders 28-28 at halftime at Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee.

Wisconsin was off to a sluggish start in the first round of the NCAA Tournament on Friday night, allowing the Raiders to go on a 9-2 run to open up the game. Nelly Cummings led the offensive charge for Colgate, scoring 12 points in the first half.

The Badgers would go on a run of their own, Johnny Davis would sink a three to give the Badgers a two point lead towards the end of the half.

Wisconsin was 12-32 from the field in the first half, Johnny Davis with eight points, followed by Chucky Hepburn with six. Both teams were 33.3 percent from the three-point-line to close out the half.

