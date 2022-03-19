Beloit PD respond to early morning shooting, fiery crash

BELOIT, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was shot and two hospitalized following an early Saturday morning shooting and crash in Beloit.

According to the Beloit Police Department, officers were on the 2600 block of Colley Road for a report of shots fired around 3:10 a.m., when they received a second report about a vehicle that crashed and was on fire.

Police arrived near the area of Cranston Road and Austin Place and found an individual in the vehicle with a non-life threatening gunshot wound. A second individual was also found.

Both victims were transported to an area hospital due to injuries received in the crash, Beloit PD said.

Initial investigation revealed that the victims were targeted. The investigation is ongoing.

If anyone one has information to share or caught this on security videos, please let us know. Contact the Rock County Dispatch Center at (608-757-2244) or Crime Stoppers (608-362-7463) or send an anonymous tip online using P3TIPS.COM/482.

We are investigating a non-fatal shooting that occurred around 3:11 am today. Officers were responding to a report of... Posted by City of Beloit Police Department on Saturday, March 19, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.