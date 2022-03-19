Cargo train derails at Pewaukee; no injuries reported

PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — No one was hurt after a Canadian Pacific cargo train derailed Saturday morning while traveling through Pewaukee.

The derailment happened about 6:37 a.m. near Somerset Lane and Parkside Road in the city of Pewaukee.

No injuries, power outages, private property or environmental damage has been reported.

As the train slowed to a stop, a boxcar derailed from the track, causing one tanker and seven additional boxcars to derail.

Only one of the derailed boxcars was hauling freight; the other boxcars and the tanker were empty.

The derailment blocked portions of Parkside Road, restricting access to homes there. The incident remains under investigation.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.