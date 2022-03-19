Advertisement

Cargo train derails at Pewaukee; no injuries reported

By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 2:39 PM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
PEWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) — No one was hurt after a Canadian Pacific cargo train derailed Saturday morning while traveling through Pewaukee.

The derailment happened about 6:37 a.m. near Somerset Lane and Parkside Road in the city of Pewaukee.

No injuries, power outages, private property or environmental damage has been reported.

As the train slowed to a stop, a boxcar derailed from the track, causing one tanker and seven additional boxcars to derail.

Only one of the derailed boxcars was hauling freight; the other boxcars and the tanker were empty.

The derailment blocked portions of Parkside Road, restricting access to homes there. The incident remains under investigation.

