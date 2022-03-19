Gov. Tony Evers signs $17.3 million contract to reconstruct WIS 69

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a contract that would reconstruct WIS 69 between Paoli and US 18/151 near Verona in Dane County.

The project, which sets out to make numerous improvements on the much-used road, is scheduled to start Monday, April 4.

Some of those improvements include:

Widening the highway to include 12-foot lanes each way with eight-foot shoulders

Creating a roundabout where WIS 69 and County PB intersect in Paoli

Improving sight lines be realigning sections of WIS 69

Widening the WIS 69 structure over Badger Mill Creek.

If the weather is permitting, the planned completion of the road is set for October 2022. To find out more information about this project, visit this site or, follow Wisconsin DOT Southwest Region on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.