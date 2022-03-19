Advertisement

Gov. Tony Evers signs $17.3 million contract to reconstruct WIS 69

(WIFR | WIFR)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 10:02 AM CDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Gov. Tony Evers signed a contract that would reconstruct WIS 69 between Paoli and US 18/151 near Verona in Dane County.

The project, which sets out to make numerous improvements on the much-used road, is scheduled to start Monday, April 4.

Some of those improvements include:

  • Widening the highway to include 12-foot lanes each way with eight-foot shoulders
  • Creating a roundabout where WIS 69 and County PB intersect in Paoli
  • Improving sight lines be realigning sections of WIS 69
  • Widening the WIS 69 structure over Badger Mill Creek.

If the weather is permitting, the planned completion of the road is set for October 2022. To find out more information about this project, visit this site or, follow Wisconsin DOT Southwest Region on Twitter at @WisDOTsouthwest

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

knife with police lights
Attempted homicide in Lafayette County leaves one injured
Beloit PD respond to early morning shooting, fiery crash
Fans show out for round one of the tournament.
Badger fans come full force in near-home game experience for NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin's Johnny Davis shoots during the first half of a first round NCAA college basketball...
Badgers defeat Colgate in Milwaukee 67-60 and advance to face Iowa State