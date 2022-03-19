Advertisement

Attempted homicide in Lafayette County leaves one injured

knife with police lights
knife with police lights(MGN)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
DARLINGTON, Wis. (WMTV) - One person is injured and a suspect is in custody after an alleged stabbing took place early Saturday morning in Darlington.

At around 3:25 a.m., the Darlington Police Department were dispatched to a Main Street residence where a disturbance was reported.

One victim sustained wounds from a knife. While the wounds were deemed serious, the police determined that the injuries are non-life threatening. The victim was transported to Memorial Hospital of Lafayette County by EMS.

The suspect was jailed on tentative charges for first degree intentional homicide, Darlington PD said.

The investigation is ongoing.

