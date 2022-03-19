Advertisement

Lodi officer turns noise complaint into something to cheer about

This three pointer might not have won a March Madness game, but it might just mean even more than that.
By Elizabeth Wadas
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 9:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - This three pointer might not have won a March Madness game, but it might just mean even more than that.

Lodi patrol officer Daniel Monson was called to a park for a noise complaint when he found a group of kids playing music while shooting some hoops. He says the kids gladly turned down their music but wouldn’t let him leave without challenging him to a three point shot.

“It was like peer pressure. They chucked the ball at me. I catch it. I’m at the corner of the court. I just shot it. And they were ecstatic,” remembers Monson with a smile.

Officer Monson has been with the department for three years now. He says one of his goals in his policing is to connect with the youth. He hopes when kids see this video they understand police are there to help.

“Going to shoot some baskets with some high school guys is nothing to me, it’s nothing new. I know a lot of cops that do it. It just so happened today it was the perfect shot and someone got it on video,” says Monson.

Oh, and Coach Greg Gard, if you’re reading this, Officer Monson has a message for you.

“I know the Badgers play tonight. So if they need some extra three point help, they can call me, I guess,” says Monson.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

