Madison man convicted of sexually exploiting teenage boys

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A 31-year-old Madison man was convicted in court Friday for using minors to engage in sexually explicit conduct and creating pictures and videos of the conduct, according to the office of U.S. Attorney Timothy M. O’Shea.

Cash Otradovec was originally found after a Miami, Florida father reported to the FBI that an unknown person was asking for nudes from his 15-year-old son in May 2020.

In October 2020, Otradovec admitted in an interview that he communicated with six different boys, ages 15-17. After the charges were filed, he pleaded guilty in December 2021.

He was sentenced on Friday to 17 ½ years in federal prison, followed by 15 years of supervised release by Chief U.S. District Judge James D. Peterson

According to O’Shea’s office, Otradovec used social media accounts to pose as two college women who would try to coheres minors into sending nudes. If the minors refused, he would threaten them.

One boy allegedly said he would kill himself if Otradovec acted on his threats. It’s reported that Otradovec continued to torment the boy by threatening to show his nudes to his followers after tricking the minor into sending explicit content.

Judge Peterson said that he believed Otradovec, a known family man and a veteran, lived a double life. He also called Otradovec’s actions a “very cruel exploitation of the minors.”

