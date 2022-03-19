St. Patrick’s Day parade marches in Avoca once again

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years of being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Avoca is back for its 13th year with music, potato soup, and free reuben sandwiches.

The parade was held this Saturday in Downtown Avoca and had 51 entrants who partook in the event, according to parade organizers.

The UW Marching Band was also there and played music in the 5th quarter for the 700 people who were in attendance.

After the parade was over, the organizers offered reubens and potato soup in the Avoca government center for everyone.

Avoca is planning on hosting the event again next year on March 18, to continue this festive tradition.

