Advertisement

St. Patrick’s Day parade marches in Avoca once again

St. Patrick's Day parade in Avoca, WI
St. Patrick's Day parade in Avoca, WI(Jimmie Kaska)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 3:31 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - After two years of being cancelled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the annual St. Patrick’s Day parade in Avoca is back for its 13th year with music, potato soup, and free reuben sandwiches.

The parade was held this Saturday in Downtown Avoca and had 51 entrants who partook in the event, according to parade organizers.

The UW Marching Band was also there and played music in the 5th quarter for the 700 people who were in attendance.

After the parade was over, the organizers offered reubens and potato soup in the Avoca government center for everyone.

Avoca is planning on hosting the event again next year on March 18, to continue this festive tradition.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

Cargo train derails at Pewaukee; no injuries reported
MGN Online
Madison man convicted of sexually exploiting teenage boys
Regulators OK purchase of solar park despite objections
knife with police lights
Attempted homicide in Lafayette County leaves one injured