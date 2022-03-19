Advertisement

Video shows off-duty Kenosha cop kneeling on student’s neck

(WAVE 3 News)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 19, 2022
KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Kenosha school officials have released redacted surveillance footage showing the lunch hour fight between students and the subsequent chokehold restraint an off-duty police officer placed on a 12-year-old girl to subdue her.

Jerrel Perez, the girl’s father, has been calling on the school district to release the footage from March 4. He argues the district attorney should bring charges against Kenosha officer Shawn Guetschow for placing his knee on Perez’s daughter’s neck to restrain her.

The school district initially placed Guetschow on paid leave. He resigned from his part-time security job with the school on Tuesday.

