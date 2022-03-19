Advertisement

What to know about filing taxes for 2022

(Arizona's Family)
By Lauren Taillon
Published: Mar. 18, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The April 18th deadline for filing taxes is approaching fast. Here is what taxpayers need to know before and after filing their taxes according to the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

People who already filed and are still awaiting their refund can visit the “Where’s My Refund” page of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s (DOR) website at revenue.wi.gov.

The DOA also said that anyone filing later than the deadline could incur interest and fees, especially taxpayers who owe. If anyone is unable to pay the full amount, they should pay what they can and then contact the DOR to set up a payment plan.

The DOA also recommends that taxpayers stay alert and be proactive when it comes to scam prevention and identify fraud. They said that one of the easiest ways to do this is to file online.

To keep unauthorized people from accessing confidential tax information, the DOA recommends using an identify protection (IP) PIN. One can do so by getting the federal IP PIN at irs.gov or the Wisconsin IP PIN at revenue.wi.gov.

Taxpayers should also know that they will never call, email, or text message someone without first sending a letter in the mail.

Other suggestions from the DOA Include:

  • Ensuring that firewall, malware, and anti-virus software
  • Having tax records on electronic devices encrypted
  • Use strong passwords for account protection
  • Use two-factor authentication if possible
  • Don’t ever send tax information via unencrypted email or a public Wi-Fi connection
  • Choose highly rated or reputable tax preparers

Qualifying individuals for programs such as Wisconsin’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) can get free tax services. This is offered to individuals who have low to moderate income, are disabled, limited English speakers, military members, and older adults.

To contact the DOR, visit the “Contact Us” page on their website or reach out to their Customer Service Call Center at (608) 266-2486. Their customer service hours will be extended on April 5, 7, 12, and 14 to 5:45 p.m.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Bartending "legend" Mary Reed is remembered by friends.
Bartending ‘legend’ remembered after fatal hit-and-run on vacation
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

Jocko in Milwaukee for NCAA Tournament
Jocko in Milwaukee for NCAA Tournament
Wisconsin guard Brad Davison yells during the second half of the team's NCAA college basketball...
Badgers tied 28-28 at halftime against Colgate
Lodi officer turns noise complaint into something to cheer about
Lodi officer turns noise complaint into something to cheer about
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline