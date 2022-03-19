What to know about filing taxes for 2022

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The April 18th deadline for filing taxes is approaching fast. Here is what taxpayers need to know before and after filing their taxes according to the State of Wisconsin Department of Revenue.

People who already filed and are still awaiting their refund can visit the “Where’s My Refund” page of the Wisconsin Department of Revenue’s (DOR) website at revenue.wi.gov.

The DOA also said that anyone filing later than the deadline could incur interest and fees, especially taxpayers who owe. If anyone is unable to pay the full amount, they should pay what they can and then contact the DOR to set up a payment plan.

The DOA also recommends that taxpayers stay alert and be proactive when it comes to scam prevention and identify fraud. They said that one of the easiest ways to do this is to file online.

To keep unauthorized people from accessing confidential tax information, the DOA recommends using an identify protection (IP) PIN. One can do so by getting the federal IP PIN at irs.gov or the Wisconsin IP PIN at revenue.wi.gov.

Taxpayers should also know that they will never call, email, or text message someone without first sending a letter in the mail.

Other suggestions from the DOA Include:

Ensuring that firewall, malware, and anti-virus software

Having tax records on electronic devices encrypted

Use strong passwords for account protection

Use two-factor authentication if possible

Don’t ever send tax information via unencrypted email or a public Wi-Fi connection

Choose highly rated or reputable tax preparers

Qualifying individuals for programs such as Wisconsin’s Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) and Tax Counseling for the Elderly (TCE) can get free tax services. This is offered to individuals who have low to moderate income, are disabled, limited English speakers, military members, and older adults.

To contact the DOR, visit the “Contact Us” page on their website or reach out to their Customer Service Call Center at (608) 266-2486. Their customer service hours will be extended on April 5, 7, 12, and 14 to 5:45 p.m.

