Wintry Start To Weekend

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Precipitation has turned over to snow this morning. Look for flurries and snow showers to be around through early to mid-morning with a quick dusting of snow possible. Otherwise, decreasing clouds today with some late day sunshine. Highs will be into the middle 40s. Clear skies Saturday night as lows dip into the upper 20s. Even nicer weather Sunday as sunshine gives way to highs into the middle 50s. Clouds will return Sunday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

Active weather returns next week. Initially it will be scattered showers Monday, but precipitation chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point in time, colder air moves in and may mix some of that rain with snow. Stay tuned as data comes into better agreement with next weeks weathermakers.

