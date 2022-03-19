Advertisement

Wintry Start To Weekend

Spring Starts Sunday
Road Conditions
Road Conditions(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 19, 2022 at 6:29 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -Precipitation has turned over to snow this morning. Look for flurries and snow showers to be around through early to mid-morning with a quick dusting of snow possible. Otherwise, decreasing clouds today with some late day sunshine. Highs will be into the middle 40s. Clear skies Saturday night as lows dip into the upper 20s. Even nicer weather Sunday as sunshine gives way to highs into the middle 50s. Clouds will return Sunday night ahead of our next weathermaker.

Active weather returns next week. Initially it will be scattered showers Monday, but precipitation chances will increase Tuesday and Wednesday. At this point in time, colder air moves in and may mix some of that rain with snow. Stay tuned as data comes into better agreement with next weeks weathermakers.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer
Chandler Halderson was given two life sentences without the possibility of parole, on Thursday,...
Chandler Halderson sentenced to life without possibility of parole

Latest News

Snow Totals
Wintry Night Ahead
Snow will be likely for areas north and northwest of Madison.
FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY - Snow Likely to the North
First Alert Weather Day
First Alert Day
First Alert Day
Messy End To Week