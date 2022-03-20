Advertisement

Active Week Ahead

Warm Monday
Grilling Forecast
Grilling Forecast(WMTV)
By Brian Doogs
Published: Mar. 20, 2022
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) -After a beautiful first day of spring, big changes arrive for the week ahead. Clouds increase tonight ahead of a warm front. Lows will be mild and only around 40 degrees. We remain in the warm sector tomorrow as temperatures climb into the middle and upper 60s, the warmest of the year. There will be some spotty showers around but by no means a washout. Better rain chances return Monday night.

Tuesday looks wet and perhaps an all-day washout. Temperatures will also be cooler around 50 as a cold front pushes in. Rain continues Tuesday night and Wednesday as temperatures fall into the 40s. Rain continues yet again Wednesday night into Thursday. As temperatures fall into the 30s, rain will start to mix with and eventually end this event as snow. Rain totals look to be an inch or more over the period.

A break in the active weather Friday with highs around 50. A weak disturbance Friday into Saturday could bring a light wintry mix. Generally, temperatures should be a bit above normal. However, there is a bit of disagreement in the data on exact temperatures.

