Badgers trail 27-26 at halftime against Iowa State

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin trails Iowa State 27-26 at halftime of the second round of the NCAA Tournament in Milwaukee.

Less than an hour till tip ‼️ pic.twitter.com/r0uFNbERrE — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) March 20, 2022

Badgers Brad Davison made an impact early in the game, scoring five of UW’s first eight points of the game.

Both teams combined from 20-52 from the field, as expected, a defensive battle early on, Badgers would be in the bonus with over 11 minutes left to play in the first half, the Cyclones racking up eight fouls in the first 10 minutes of the game.

Racine native Tyrese Hunter had a rough start for the Cyclones going 0-6 from the field.

With 4:37 left to play Chucky Hepburn would go down while trying to plant his foot, and held his left ankle. He was helped off the court, could not put any weight on his ankle and went into the locker room to be evaluated. He would not return for the remainder of the first half.

Badgers spokesperson Brandon Harrison confirmed on Twitter that Chucky Hepburn would be out for the remainder of the game with a lower body injury. He was seen coming back into the arena wearing a boot and crutches.

#Badgers Chucky Hepburn OUT for the rest of the game — Leah Doherty (@LeahGraceD) March 20, 2022

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.