Cambridge Asst. Fire Chief dies, department says

CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the death of Second Assistant Chief Randy North.

In a Facebook post Saturday the fire department announced North’s death, saying the crew is “beyond saddened.”

According to the fire department, North served with CFD for 24 years. He was also a driver for the Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service and involved with the Jefferson County Firefighters and Chief’s Associations. Outside of serving the public, North was a valued member of the School District of Cambridge.

“You will be missed tremendously, Randy.” said the Fire Department. “We will take it from here.”

