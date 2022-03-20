Advertisement

Cambridge Asst. Fire Chief dies, department says

Cambridge Fire
By Gretchen Gerlach
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 12:05 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
CAMBRIDGE, Wis. (WMTV) - The Cambridge Volunteer Fire Department is mourning the death of Second Assistant Chief Randy North.

In a Facebook post Saturday the fire department announced North’s death, saying the crew is “beyond saddened.”

According to the fire department, North served with CFD for 24 years. He was also a driver for the Cambridge Area Emergency Medical Service and involved with the Jefferson County Firefighters and Chief’s Associations. Outside of serving the public, North was a valued member of the School District of Cambridge.

“You will be missed tremendously, Randy.” said the Fire Department. “We will take it from here.”

