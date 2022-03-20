Davante Adams thanks Green Bay in farewell Instagram post

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The Packers made it official Friday, but Davante Adams made it Insta’ official on Saturday.

The former Packers All-Pro wide receiver posted a farewell on his Instagram page thanking the Packers organization, his teammates and the city of Green Bay.

Adams was traded to the Las Vegas Raiders for 22nd and 53rd picks in the 2022 draft. His contract with his new team is for five-years, $142.5 million, multiple reports say.

Adams’ post goodbye post said: “Today marks the start of a new chapter in my journey and while I’m incredibly excited to get to work for Raider Nation, I can’t help but to also think about the people and memories that’ve made my last chapter so special. To the Packers organization, I can’t thank you enough for seeing in me what no one else did. That phone call back in 2014 was one of my most memorable moments and I promised myself then that I would do everything in my power to repay you for taking a chance on me. We accomplished a lot together and even through the tough times, you always had my back and your trust in me has never wavered. For that I’m forever grateful. To all of my teammates over these past eight years, you made coming to work every day worth it. The relationships I’ve made here will stick with me for the rest of my life and I’m incredibly lucky to have gone to battle with you every Sunday. I appreciate you for believing in me and for challenging me to be better every single day. Lastly, to the city of Green Bay and it’s fans…putting on the green and gold jersey and competing for you has been one of the greatest honors of my life. From day one, you welcomed a kid from the Bay with open arms and made me and my family feel at home there. I can never repay you for your gratitude, but just know that this city will forever hold a special place in my heart. As I say farewell today, I can only hope that I’ve made all of you as proud of me as I am to have represented the city for the past eight years. Much love, One7.”

Adams is coming off his second consecutive 1st Team All-Pro season, setting the Packers single-season records for catches (123) and receiving yards (1,553). He and Rodgers connected for 68 touchdowns in their 8 seasons together, the most prolific TD combo in team history. Adams is the only player in NFL history with three seasons (2018, 2020-21) of 110-plus catches, 1,350-plus receiving yards and 11-plus receiving TDs. And no other receiver in NFL history has more than Adams’ 8 career games with 10-plus catches, 100-plus receiving yards and multiple TD catches.

