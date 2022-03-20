Advertisement

Man accused of stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from store

=
=(Andres Fuentes)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 3:28 PM CDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (AP) - An Eau Claire man has been charged with stealing $1,400 worth of liquor from a grocery store over three days.

The Leader-Telegram reports 50-year-old Michael White was charged Friday with two counts of retail theft.

According to the criminal complaint, White walked out of Festival Foods on Feb. 18 with 10 bottles of cognac and four bottles of vodka in his cart without paying for them.

The complaint says he returned to the store on Feb. 21 and walked out with seven bottles of cognac and five bottles of tequila in his cart, again without paying. This time a security guard stopped him in the parking lot.

White gave the guard the cart and drove off. 

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

A woman wipes away tears while visiting a memorial at Veteran's Park for the victims of...
Waukesha sets up City Hall memorial to parade crash victims
Beer
Traveling beer gardens return to Milwaukee parks
Cambridge Fire
Cambridge Asst. Fire Chief dies, department says
Wisconsin Justice Department investigating fatal house fire