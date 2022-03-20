Advertisement

One person found dead following Juneau County fire

(Associated Press)
By Shaina Nijhawan
Published: Mar. 20, 2022 at 9:32 AM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VILLAGE OF UNION CENTER, Wis. (WMTV) - One person was found dead Saturday following a house fire in the Village of Union Center.

According to the Juneau County Sheriff’s Office, the Juneau County Communications Center was notified of the fire at around 7:35 a.m.

Crews from Union Center, Elroy, Hillsboro, and Wonewoc were paged for report of two individuals possibly inside the home.

One individual was located safe at an address in the City of Elroy. Another individual was found deceased inside the home, the sheriff’s office said.

The investigation into the cause of fire and nature of death is ongoing. The name of the deceased individual will be released once the family has been notified.

Copyright 2022 WMTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Daylight Saving Time
Permanent Daylight Savings Time means sunrises at 8 a.m. or later for 80 days
Traffic is backed up on the Beltline near Monona Drive, on March 18, 2022.
6 in custody after incident causes major rush hour delays on Beltline
The Southern Wisconsin Officials Association worries that intense scrutiny from fans, family...
High school referees worry WIAA boys basketball scrutiny could turn more away from officiating
New Omicron variant rising in Wisconsin
WisDOT revokes license for Baraboo car dealer

Latest News

For the third time in four weeks, people met on the capitol steps for a rally showing support...
Rally in downtown Madison raises support for Ukraine
Maydm wants to change the face of STEM
Madison non-profit wants to change the face of STEM
St. Patrick's Day parade in Avoca, WI
St. Patrick’s Day parade marches in Avoca once again
Cargo train derails at Pewaukee; no injuries reported