Police investigating quadruple shooting in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, Wis. (AP) - Police are investigating a quadruple shooting in Milwaukee.

The Milwaukee Police Department say the shooting occurred early Sunday morning. Someone opened fire during an argument at a party.

Rounds struck a 28-year-old woman, a 28-year-old man and a 23-year-old man. All three suffered non-life-threatening wounds.

A 24-year-old man also was hit. He sustained life-threatening injuries and was listed in critical condition. Police say they’re searching for unknown suspects.

