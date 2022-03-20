Rally in downtown Madison raises support for Ukraine

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - For the third time in four weeks, people met on the capitol steps for a rally showing support for Ukraine.

At noon on Saturday, dozens gathered, undeterred by the rain. People spoke, calling to an end to the violence and asking others to continue raising their voices against the war, as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine continues for another week.

Others asked for help raising funds for people in Ukraine.

Anastasiia Miroshikova escaped from Ukraine by hitchhiking out of the country to Poland at the beginning of the war. Now that she is in the U.S., she tries to get medical supplies back to people she knows who joined the military.

“They are defending Kyiv; they are the same age as me, like 19, 20 years old, so they joined the army, and most of the supplies will go to the companies that they have,” said Miroshikova.

Rally organizer Olga Matsyuk is also raising funds, sending them to organizations in Ukraine who are working to help people still in the country, displaced by the violence.

“The goal is just to provide resources; every little bit helps everyone can help,” said Matsyuk.

Rally organizers direct people to several places to help the effort, including Wisconsin Ukrainians and United Help Ukraine.

